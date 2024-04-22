PM Modi says Congress wants to redistribute wealth. What exactly does the party's manifesto say?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks have triggered a political row with many calling his comments ‘hate speech.’ But what did the Congress manifesto ‘Nyay Patra’ say about wealth re-distribution that has become a political issue? Let's take a look.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sparked controversy on Sunday after he said that if the Congress party were to come to power, it would redistribute wealth among those ‘with more children.’ The PM also cited former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's disputed remarks that Muslims had the first claim on the country's resources.