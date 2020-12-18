PM Modi says farmers a priority for NDA, offers dialogue to resolve issues

NEW DELHI: Reaching out to farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar who have been protesting against the recently passed farm laws for nearly three weeks now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged them to have talks with the union government to resolve issues.

Speaking at the Kisan Sammelan in Madhya Pradesh through video conferencing, Modi blamed opposition parties for spreading misinformation regarding the laws while reiterating that the reforms undertaken were in the best interest of the farmers.

“If farmers have issues, the union government is ready to hold detailed discussions with farmers to dispel their fears. Farmers are priority of the union government and we are ready to address any concerns of farmers. Farmers should be alert of those who are spreading false information and farmers should identify them. Farmers should identify those who have always cheated them and doing the same even now," PM Modi.

Framers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital against three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020

They have said that these laws would leave them at the mercy of corporates by weakening the minimum support price (MSP) and mandi systems. The government has presented these laws as major reforms in the agriculture sector that would help increase the income of farmers.

"MSP regime will not be scrapped," Modi said during his address, adding that the "Opposition is lying on MSP issue."

There have been six rounds of negotiations between the Centre and farmer leaders but these have failed to break the impasse.

“Why should farmers not get the right to sell their produce to anyone or anywhere so that they can get maximum amount for their produce? Why should farmers be tied to mandis even after 70 years? Why should farmers not get more money by selling their produce outside the mandis? It is the right of the farmers to decide if they want to sell their produce in mandis or outside the mandis," he said.

Modi is scheduled to address farmers again on 25 December, the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“Opposition parties are making false promises to farmers only to get power. Loan waiver was promised to farmers in Madhya Pradesh, how many farmers benefitted from it? The intension of the union government is as pure as Ganga and Narmada. Opposition parties make false promises of loan waiver, but farmers have never benefitted from it," said PM.

