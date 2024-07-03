PM Modi says ‘govt taking steps to bring peace in Manipur’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes efforts to bring peace in Manipur, with 11000 FIRs and 500 arrests made. Incidents of violence decreasing, showing potential for peace.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said constant efforts to bring peace in Manipur. State and Centre talking to all stake holders to bring peace and also urged everyone to cooperate.

Noting that 'incidents of violence on decline in the North East state' PM Modi said during debate on the 'Motion of Thanks' on the President's address in Rajya Sabha."11000 FIRs, 500 arrests in Manipur. Incidents of violence coming down. This means peace is possible. Govt trying to control situation."

He further said, "inter- tribe attrrocities is an extremely deep-rooted issue in Manipur. So stop politicising Manipur issue, one day Manipur will reject you"

Opposition stages walk out The opposition MPs of the INDIA bloc staged a walkout as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was replying to the debate on the 'Motion of Thanks' on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha today.

The opposition MPs said that the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, was not allowed to speak. Protesting against this, they engaged in sloganeering against the Prime Minister and staged a walkout.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar criticised the INDIA bloc MPs and said that they "challenged the Constitution".

The opposition members have challenged the Constitution, outraged the spirit of the Constitution, and disregarded the oath they took", Dhankhar said.

He added that LoP Kharge "insulted" oath to the office by walking out of the Upper House.

"Khargeji insulted oath of the office through the walkout. They (opposition MPs) have made a mockery of the Constitution. I hope they introspect", said the RS Chairman.

Jagdeep Dhankar also asserted that the LoP was provided with adequate time to speak without any interruptions.

"I urged them the LoP was given adequate time to speak without any interruptions. Today, they did not leave the House behind, they have left behind dignity. Today, they did not show me their back, they showed it to the Constitution of India. They did not insult me or you, they insulted the oath of the Constitution that they took", he said.

He further condemned the walkout by the opposition MPs and said that there can be no "bigger insult" to the Constitution of India.

