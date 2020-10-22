PM Modi says vision of an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat will get realized from Bengal

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reached out to citizens of poll-bound West Bengal, saying an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat was the vision of the stalwarts of Bengal and can be realized only from the land of the state.

Modi said the state has the potential of being the centre of growth for India, and the union government has taken a series of steps through its policy initiatives for the development of Bengal.

“In 21st century, the resolve for Aatma Nirbhar Bharat will get realized from West Bengal only. We have to take Bengal’s pride, industry and prosperity to new levels. Steps are being taken to improve lives of people in Bengal and its speedy development," Modi said in his virtual address to the people of West Bengal which was telecast live at every polling booth across its 294 assembly constituencies.

Speaking at the event, which was to mark the sixth day of Durga Puja festivities in the state, Modi said Bengal has the potential to be at the centre of the “Purvodaya" vision which focuses on the development of eastern states to propel growth in the region and the country.

“The central government has adopted the mantra of Purvodaya, taking continuous decisions for the development of eastern India. West Bengal has to play an important role in it. I am confident that West Bengal will soon move towards a new direction by becoming the center of the East," he added.

He also enlisted series of steps taken by the union government for the state including the outreach of central schemes in the state saying that the focus of the NDA has been on giving better facilities to the poor.

“Under PM Awas Yojana, homes for 30 lakh poor people have been built, 90 lakh poor women have got free gas connection under Ujjwala Yojana, 4 crore bank accounts of poor people have been opened. Not just that, under Jal Jeevan Mission Yojana, 4 lakh houses have got clean piped water. Constant work is also happening for Bengal’s infrastructure and connectivity," he added.

In the backdrop of the BJP coming under criticism from key opposition parties over the issue of women's security and safety, Modi reiterated that the party’s tradition and policy was to stand firmly with women. He spoke about a number of steps the government has taken for improving lives of women including Mudra Yojana, literacy scheme for girl child, Poshan Abhiyan, increasing maternity leaves and permanent commission in the armed forces among others.

“Durga Maa is considered a daughter in Bengal. She is welcomed in the home like a daughter. Women power since time immemorial has the power to take on all challenges. Therefore, it is everyone’s responsibility to stand with them. This is the view of the BJP and this is our tradition. We have taken a series of steps for women empowerment under our government," he added.

Elections in West Bengal are expected to take place in summer next year with the current tenure of the legislative assembly ending on 30 May. West Bengal is a high-stake election for BJP as it will take on incumbent chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) which she has been in power for nearly a decade now.

