PM Modi shares a video of rise of Kutch post earthquake

The Rann of Kutch in Gujarat

PM Modi in his tweet said, 'After the 2001 Earthquake, some people had written off Kutch. They said Kutch could never rise but these sceptics underestimated the spirit of Kutch. In no time, Kutch rose and it became one of the fastest growing districts'