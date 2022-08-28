PM Modi shares a video of rise of Kutch post earthquake

PM Modi in his tweet said, 'After the 2001 Earthquake, some people had written off Kutch. They said Kutch could never rise but these sceptics underestimated the spirit of Kutch. In no time, Kutch rose and it became one of the fastest growing districts'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a video based on rise of Kutch, Gujarat after earthquake to become a flourishing hub of industries, agriculture, tourism, etc.
PM Modi in his tweet said, "After the 2001 Earthquake, some people had written off Kutch. They said Kutch could never rise but these sceptics underestimated the spirit of Kutch. In no time, Kutch rose and it became one of the fastest growing districts."
The video shows people praising Narendra Modi for his work in rebuilding Kutch and giving hopes to the people of Kutch during those hopeless days.
The 2001 Gujarat earthquake, also called the Bhuj quake, happened on 26 January, India's 52nd Republic Day. The focal point was around 9 km south-southwest of the town of Chobari in Bhachau Taluka of Kutch District of Gujarat, India.
Around 12,300 people lost their lives in earthquake in the Kutch district. Bhuj, which was located just 20 km away from the focal point, was devastated. Significant harm likewise happened in Bhachau and Anjar with many towns straightened in Taluka of Anjar, Bhuj and Bhachau. Approximately one million structures were harmed or obliterated, including numerous memorable structures and tourist spots.
The earthquake almost destroyed around 40% of homes, eight schools, two clinics and 4 km of street in Bhuj. Gujarat's commercial capital, Ahmedabad also faced the wrath of the deadly ground shaking earthquake.