Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth ₹35,700 crore in Jharkhand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Bihar on March 1 and 2. Here are the top ten updates:

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ₹8,900-crore fertiliser facility of Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd (HURL) in Sindri, located in the Dhanbad district, as part of his commitment to national projects. This plant is set to contribute approximately 12.7 LMT (lakh metric tonnes) of locally manufactured urea annually, providing significant advantages to farmers across the nation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. The Prime Minister unveiled the HURL Sindri Fertiliser Plant, marking a significant milestone in the nation's journey towards self-sufficiency in the urea sector. Speaking at a public rally in Dhanbad's Sindri, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren said, “We have to prosper Jharkhand. In Sindri, we need to enhance the irrigation facilities...Today is a special day for the state as the Prime Minister is here...The production of the Sindri plant will benefit the agriculture sector in the state and our farmers in many ways."

3. “Today the Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd (HURL) Sindri Fertiliser Plant has been inaugurated. I took a resolution to revive this plant. This was Modi's guarantee. In 2018, I came here to lay the foundation stone of this plant. This will provide thousands of employment opportunities. This is a huge step toward 'Atma Nirbharta'. Every year, around 360 lakh metric tonnes of urea is required in India. In 2014, 225 lakh mt of urea was produced. To fill this gap, India had to import urea... In the last 10 years, urea production has become 310 mt," PM Modi said.

4. On PM Modi's Jharkhand visit, State Health Minister Banna Gupta said, “We welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the land of Birsa Munda. PM Modi launched Ayushman Bharat on the soil of Jharkhand, hence I appeal to him that only 28 lakh people are getting the benefits of Ayushman Bharat but the rest 33, 50000 are still deprived of all benefits...In Modi's guarantee, all non-issues have become issues but the real issues are yet not addressed." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. The Prime Minister ceremonially initiated the construction of numerous railway initiatives, including the 3rd and 4th Line between Sone Nagar and Andal, the Tori-Shivpur first and second railway lines, and the Biratoli-Shivpur third railway line, which is a component of the Tori-Shivpur Project.

6. Additionally, he inaugurated the Mohanpur-Hansdiha new rail line and the Dhanbad-Chandrapura rail line, among others. These endeavors are poised to enhance rail connectivity within the state, fostering socio-economic advancement in the region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7. Constructed at a cost exceeding ₹7,500 crore, this project is expected to enhance the power supply in the region significantly. Additionally, it is anticipated to stimulate employment opportunities and play a vital role in fostering socio-economic progress within the state.

8. This encompasses the inauguration of the Deoghar-Dibrugarh train service, the daily MEMU train service connecting Tatanagar and Badampahar, as well as the introduction of a long-haul freight train departing from Shivpur station. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9. Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi dedicated significant power projects in Jharkhand, notably Unit 1 (660 MW) of the North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project (STPP) in Chatra.

10. Later, the Prime Minister will participate in a public programme where he will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than ₹7,200 crore in Arambagh, Hooghly, West Bengal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!