PM Modi slams Bihar's Nitish Kumar, BJP seeks his resignation over 'porn story telling'
PM Modi slams Bihar's Nitish Kumar, BJP seeks his resignation over ‘porn story telling’

 Anwesha Mitra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticizes Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for using indecent language against women in the Assembly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a public meeting ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections in Damoh district (PTI)Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a public meeting ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections in Damoh district (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for using ‘indecent language’ against women. The Bihar Assembly was adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday as BJP leaders clamoured for the Janata Dal leader's resignation. The CM had issued an apology on Wednesday amid outrage over his remarks linking women's education to population control.

“A big leader of the INDI alliance, 'Ghamandiya Gathbandhan' used indecent language for women inside Assembly yesterday. They are not ashamed. No leader of the INDI alliance said a single word against it. People who think like this about women, can they do anything good for you?" Modi asked during an address in Madhya Pradesh's Guna. 

Opposition members had rushed to the well raising slogans against the Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Wednesday morning over his objectionable remarks on birth control.

A

More to come…

Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 03:48 PM IST
