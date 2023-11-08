PM Modi slams Bihar's Nitish Kumar, BJP seeks his resignation over ‘porn story telling’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for using ‘indecent language’ against women. The Bihar Assembly was adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday as BJP leaders clamoured for the Janata Dal leader's resignation. The CM had issued an apology on Wednesday amid outrage over his remarks linking women's education to population control.