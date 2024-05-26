Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a BJP rally in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur slammed the INDI alliance questioning whether the ‘five PMs in five years’ strategy is logical for any country's growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi said, ', "...The INDI alliance partners are saying that there will be 5 Prime Ministers in 5 years. Can such a big country run like this?...can a PM run the country who will be busy saving his post...So the country has decided to bring in a strong PM to build a strong country, and that is why NDA is getting massive support... No one wants to waste their vote on SP..."

"The country has come to know the INDI alliance people very well. These people are extremely communal. They are extremely racist and are extreme nepotists. Whenever their government is formed, these people make decisions on this basis...Law and Order and the Samajwadi Party are opposite to each other...Samajwadi Party government used to look forward to the mafias as a part of the vote bank...But under the Yogi government action is being taken on the mafias...," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

And also said, "Samajwadi party and Congress people are dedicated to vote bank whereas Modi is dedicated to the poor, Dalits and backward people of the country..."

On June 4 'phir ek baar Modi sarkar': PM Modi He also assured that Modi Sarkar is coming back again and asserted, “Six phases of the Lok Sabha election have been conducted. The people of India have decided to form the Modi government for the third time because of its good policies and intentions. My nation comes first."

"On June 4 'phir ek baar Modi sarkar'...In six phases the public has confirmed BJP government once again.. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

