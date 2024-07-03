PM Modi slams Opposition for walking out of Rajya Sabha: ‘Sachh Sunne Ki Sahas Nahin Hein’

  • Rajya Sabha chairman also condemned MPs for disrespecting the House of Elders and constitution.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated01:23 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 3 slammed the Opposition as they walked out of the Rajya Sabha during his speech. The Prime Minister said, 'Sachh sunne ki sahas nahin hein.’

Opposition MPs protested, raised slogans and walk out as PM Modi spoke on Motion of Thanks to President's Address. The Opposition MPs said that the LoP was not allowed to speak and that he should be allowed for the same.

Modi continued his speech amid the slogan-shouting. This went on for some time with LoP repeatedly pleading to be allowed to speak.

“The country is watching that those who spread lies do not have the strength to hear the truth. Those who do not have the courage to face truth, do not have courage to listen to the answers to questions that were raised in these discussions. They are insulting the Upper House, the glorious tradition of the Upper House,” the Prime Minister said.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar also condemned their act of walkout, saying this was an insult to the Constitution. He added that 'it is disregard for House of Elders.' "They have outraged the sprit of constitution. They have disregarded the oath they administered," Dhankhar said.

 

Meanwhile, PM Modi appreciated people of the country for rejecting the politics of deceit, defeating propaganda and putting a stamp of victory on the politics of trust in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. While addressing the RS, the prime minister said that the National Democratic Government (NDA) will fight against poverty over the next five years.

During his reply to the Motion of Thanks on President's Address in the Upper House, PM Modi said, "We feel proud of the wisdom and intelligence of the people of this country, in these elections. They defeated propaganda. They prioritised performance. They rejected the politics of deceit and put a stamp of victory on the politics of trust."

(With inputs from PTI)

