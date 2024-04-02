Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments that “India would be set on fire if BJP got elected for the third time." Prime Minister Modi questioned, “Is this the language of democracy?"

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, while addressing Opposition's Ramlila Maidan rally on Sunday, said, “PM Modi had fixed the match of the election and before the election sent two chief ministers to jail."

Gandhi added that “if BJP wins these fixed elections and changes the Constitution, the country will be on fire."

‘Is this language acceptable?…’ PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi

Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi, the prime minister said, “The shahzada (prince) of the Congress Shahi family has given a clarion call that if the country chooses the BJP for the third time, the country will be set on fire. They have been out of power for 10 years after ruling 70 years in the country and are speaking of setting the country on fire!"

“Do you approve of this? Will you allow the country to be set on fire? Is this language acceptable? Is this the language of democracy? Won't you punish people who say such words," he added while speaking at a rally in Uttarakhand.

No one trusts the Congress and its Emergency mentality: PM Modi

Sharpening his attack against the Congress party, PM Modi said, "No one trusts the Congress and its emergency mentality in democracy. So now they are provoking people. Congress wants to take India towards instability."

"Congress is so engrossed in appeasement that it can never think of the national interest. This is a party that turns a blind eye to infiltrators. Conversely, the BJP, through the CAA, gave citizenship to those who believe in India. However, the Opposition, including the Congress, are standing against it. We all know that it is mostly the (persecuted) Dalits and Sikhs who crossed over into India from other countries," he said.

PM Modi kicked off the BJP's Lok Sabha poll campaign in Uttarakhand through a massive rally at Rudrapur, which comes within the ambit of the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Among the 543 Lok Sabha seats, Uttarakhand contributes just five seats and the BJP has fielded Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, Anil Baluni, Ajay Tamta, Ajay Bhatt, and Trivendra Singh Rawat for these seats.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

