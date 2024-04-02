PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi for ‘undemocratic language’; says ‘Shahzada of Congress Shahi family has given clarion call…’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remark that if BJP comes to power it will set India on fire.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments that “India would be set on fire if BJP got elected for the third time." Prime Minister Modi questioned, “Is this the language of democracy?"
