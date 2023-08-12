PM Modi slams the opposition for walking out during no-confidence motion, says 'they didn't want voting because...'1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 01:34 PM IST
PM Modi criticizes opposition parties for walking out during no-confidence motion, claims government has defeated their negativity.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharply criticized the opposition parties for walking out of Lok Sabha during the no-confidence motion while addressing the Panchayati Raj Parishad in West Bengal via video conferencing on Saturday. The Prime Minister noted that opposition parties did not want voting on the no-confidence motion since it would ‘exposed the cracks in their alliance’.