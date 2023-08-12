comScore
PM Modi slams the opposition for walking out during no-confidence motion, says 'they didn't want voting because...'

 1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 01:34 PM IST Edited By Aman Gupta

PM Modi criticizes opposition parties for walking out during no-confidence motion, claims government has defeated their negativity.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the National Handloom Day celebrations at Bharat Mandapam, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI08_07_2023_000114B) (PTI)Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharply criticized the opposition parties for walking out of Lok Sabha during the no-confidence motion while addressing the Panchayati Raj Parishad in West Bengal via video conferencing on Saturday. The Prime Minister noted that opposition parties did not want voting on the no-confidence motion since it would ‘exposed the cracks in their alliance’. 

"Only two days back, we had defeated the opposition's no-confidence motion in Parliament. We had also defeated the negativity being spread by them. The opposition parties didn't want voting as it would have exposed the cracks in their alliance. They ran away from the House," PM Modi was quoted as saying by PTI.

PM Modi also targeted Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) for using ‘terror and threats’ to intimidate the opposition during the panchayat polls held last month.

Taking a hit at the TMC, PM Modi said "In Bengal, violence has been used as a means to threaten the opposition. But despite this, love of the people of Bengal has led to the people's victory. But when our candidates have won, they are not allowed to take out a procession. If some take out a procession, they are attacked. This is TMC's politics,"

The Prime Minister while speaking about the issue of Manipur said that the opposition parties were not serious about any discussion and just wanted to do politics over it. He also alleged that the opposition did not want a discussion on Manipur. 

Taking a swipe at the Congress party and its famous slogan of "Garibi hatao" (eliminate poverty), PM Modi said "In reality, they have done nothing to remove poverty and uplift the living conditions of the poor people of the country." He also said that the BJP government has taken steps for the overall development of the poor in the country.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

 

Updated: 12 Aug 2023, 01:37 PM IST
