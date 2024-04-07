PM Modi slams TMC after attack against NIA officials in West Bengal: 'Open license to terrorise...'
NIA officials were allegedly attacked in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district on Saturday as they continued their investigation in the Bengal 2022 blast case.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) "wants their heavyweight and corrupt leaders to get a free license to spread terrorism". His statement came a day after a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was attacked in Bhupatinagar village of West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district.