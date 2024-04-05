'PM Modi sleeping after taking opium': Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge takes jibe on Chinese 'entering' India
With the Lok Sabha election approaching, Congress this week launched a nationwide door-to-door campaign wherein the party will be distributing 'Guarantee Cards' which list 25 guarantees of the party
Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge has launched a scathing against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Sino-Indian border issue. Kharge accused the prime minister of "sleeping" after taking "opium" while China entered Indian territory.
