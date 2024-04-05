Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge has launched a scathing against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Sino-Indian border issue. Kharge accused the prime minister of "sleeping" after taking "opium" while China entered Indian territory. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Modi says 'I have a 56-inch chest, I will not be scared'. If you are not afraid then why have you left a large part of our land for China? They are coming inside and you are sleeping. Have you taken sleeping pills? Have they taken opium from the fields of Rajasthan," the Congress MP said.

With the Lok Sabha election approaching, Congress this week launched a nationwide door-to-door campaign wherein the party will be distributing 'Guarantee Cards' which list 25 guarantees of the party. Besides, on Friday, top Congress leaders will release the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress has given 25 guarantees under 'Yuva Nyay', 'Nari Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay', 'Kisan Nyay', and 'Bhagidari Nyay'.

Congress 25 guarantees: Under the 'Yuva Nyay', 30 lakh government vacancies pending in various central government departments will be filled if they come to power. Graduates will be provided an apprenticeship with a guarantee of ₹1 lakh in the first year. The party has promised to make laws to prevent paper leaks. The party, if comes to power, will create a corpus fund of ₹5,000 crore for youth entrepreneurship.

Under the Naari Nyay, one woman from an impoverished family will be given assistance of ₹1 lakh annually. The party has pledged to start 50% job reservation in the government sector for women. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under Kisan Nyay, a legal guarantee will be provided for the Minimum Support Price, which will be fixed according to Swaminathan Commission Recommendations. The Congress party said that the transfer of money would be done within 30 days in case of crop damage.

Under the Bhagidhari Nyay, the 50% cap on reservations will be removed through constitutional amendment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

