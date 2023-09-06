PM Modi speaks at length on G20 Summit: Empowerment, impact, 'People's Presidency' and more2 min read 06 Sep 2023, 09:56 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to democratise the G20 Presidency by hosting events across India, rather than in a few cities. The motto of the G20 Summit is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – One Earth One Family One Future’.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a recent interview with Moneycontrol, shed light on India's unique approach to its G20 Presidency, terming it the 'People's Presidency'.
