Prime Minister Narendra Modi , in a recent interview with Moneycontrol, shed light on India's unique approach to its G20 Presidency, terming it the 'People's Presidency'.

The PM emphasised the importance of democratising the G20 events by hosting them across the nation, rather than limiting them to a few cities. The motto of the G20 Summit, according to him, is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – One Earth One Family One Future".

Here are the key takeaways from the exclusive interview.

A platform for empowerment

PM Modi's extensive travels across India, both in political and apolitical roles, have given him a deep understanding of the country's diverse cultures and challenges. He noted that people from all regions and sections of society possess a 'can do' spirit. "All they needed was a platform that empowered them," said Modi. This insight led to the decision to host G20 events across 60 cities in all 28 states and eight union territories.

Breaking from tradition

Historically, major national and international meetings were confined to Delhi, particularly Vigyan Bhavan. When asked about the idea behind hosting G20 events across the country, Modi pointed out that the dependence on Delhi was due to either convenience or a lack of confidence in the people.

He said his government had actively worked to change this approach. For instance, global leaders like German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and French President Emmanuel Macron have been hosted in cities other than Delhi. Merkel was hosted in Bengaluru, Macron in Varanasi and Hasina in Shantiniketan, PM Modi pointed out.

The PM also highlighted that many of the states hosting these events had non-NDA governments, demonstrating the government's commitment to cooperative federalism and bipartisanship in the national interest.

Scale and impact

By the end of India's G20 Presidency, over 220 meetings will have been held, involving more than one lakh participants from approximately 125 nationalities, PM Modi said. Over 1.5 crore individuals in India have been involved in these programmes or have been exposed to various aspects of them, he added.

Hosting events of this scale requires significant capacity building in terms of infrastructure, logistics and communication skills. PM Modi views the democratisation of the G20 Presidency as an investment in the capacity building of the people, especially the youth, across various cities.

People's participation

The underlying theme of the 'People's Presidency' is Jan Bhagidari, or people's participation. Modi believes that this is the most important factor in the success of any initiative.

“When global leaders meet me, they are filled with a sense of optimism about India… They are also convinced that India has a lot to offer and must play a larger role in shaping the global future," PM Modi told the publication.

Read the complete interview on Moneycontrol.