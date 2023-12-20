PM Modi speaks on Pannun assassination claims, US-India relations: Top quotes
PM Modi says India will investigate any information related to the alleged murder attempt by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, following US claims of Indian government involvement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India would look into any information it receives in connection with the Gurpatwant Singh Pannun ‘murder’ bid. The development comes weeks after the US Justice Department said that an Indian government official had been involved in the attempt. Officials have also unveiled charges against a man accused of orchestrating the murder bid.