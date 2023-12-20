PM Modi speaks on Pannun assassination claims, US-India relations: Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India would look into any information it receives in connection with the Gurpatwant Singh Pannun ‘murder’ bid. The development comes weeks after the US Justice Department said that an Indian government official had been involved in the attempt. Officials have also unveiled charges against a man accused of orchestrating the murder bid.

“If someone gives us any information, we would definitely look into it. If a citizen of ours has done anything good or bad, we are ready to look into it. Our commitment is to the rule of law," Modi told the Financial Times this week.

Both India and the Joe Biden-led US administration have made efforts to build closer ties in recent months in the face of shared concerns about China's growing power. The Pannun allegations came mere weeks after Canada said it was looking at credible allegations linking Indian agents to the June murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Mint Explainer: The fallout of the Pannun allegations

The Prime Minister however insisted that a “few incidents" would not damage ties between the two countries. Modi voiced ‘deep concern’ about the activities of overseas extremist groups, insisting that these elements were “engaged in intimidation and incited violence" under the guise of freedom of expression.

“There is strong bipartisan support for the strengthening of this relationship, which is a clear indicator of a mature and stable partnership. Security and counter-terrorism co-operation has been a key component of our partnership. I don’t think it is appropriate to link a few incidents with diplomatic relations between the two countries," the PM added.

New Delhi set up an investigating committee earlier this month to probe the US allegations. Meanwhile American prosecutors have accused an unidentified Indian official of directing Indian national Nikhil Gupta to orchestrate Pannun's murder in the murder of the Sikh activist in June.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!