comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Dec 20 2023 15:59:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.7 -4.21%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 636.15 -2.97%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 227.2 -2.86%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 298.05 -3.79%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 704.95 -3.33%
Business News/ Politics / News/  PM Modi speaks on Pannun assassination claims, US-India relations: Top quotes
Back Back

PM Modi speaks on Pannun assassination claims, US-India relations: Top quotes

 Livemint

PM Modi says India will investigate any information related to the alleged murder attempt by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, following US claims of Indian government involvement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the participants of the Grand Finale of the Smart India Hackathon 2023 (ANI/PIB)Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the participants of the Grand Finale of the Smart India Hackathon 2023 (ANI/PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India would look into any information it receives in connection with the Gurpatwant Singh Pannun ‘murder’ bid. The development comes weeks after the US Justice Department said that an Indian government official had been involved in the attempt. Officials have also unveiled charges against a man accused of orchestrating the murder bid.

“If someone gives us any information, we would definitely look into it. If a citizen of ours has done anything good or bad, we are ready to look into it. Our commitment is to the rule of law," Modi told the Financial Times this week.

Both India and the Joe Biden-led US administration have made efforts to build closer ties in recent months in the face of shared concerns about China's growing power. The Pannun allegations came mere weeks after Canada said it was looking at credible allegations linking Indian agents to the June murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Mint Explainer: The fallout of the Pannun allegations

The Prime Minister however insisted that a “few incidents" would not damage ties between the two countries. Modi voiced ‘deep concern’ about the activities of overseas extremist groups, insisting that these elements were “engaged in intimidation and incited violence" under the guise of freedom of expression.

“There is strong bipartisan support for the strengthening of this relationship, which is a clear indicator of a mature and stable partnership. Security and counter-terrorism co-operation has been a key component of our partnership. I don’t think it is appropriate to link a few incidents with diplomatic relations between the two countries," the PM added.

New Delhi set up an investigating committee earlier this month to probe the US allegations. Meanwhile American prosecutors have accused an unidentified Indian official of directing Indian national Nikhil Gupta to orchestrate Pannun's murder in  the murder of the Sikh activist in June.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 20 Dec 2023, 07:41 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App