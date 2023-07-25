comScore
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday taunted the opposition alliance Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A), dropping names like East India Company and Popular Front of India to emphasise that people cannot be deceived merely by invoking the country's name.

While addressing at the parliamentary party meeting, he said that the frustrated and disappointed opposition has decided to remain in their current position.

He said, "From the Opposition's conduct, it seems that they have decided to remain in the Opposition. We have to work in the interest of the public and move forward."

Sources close to the development said, with opposition parties rallying around the name of their 'INDIA', Modi hit back at them saying it is just an attempt to mislead people.

He took names of several organisations with the name of 'India' to make the point that merely having such a term in their nomenclature does not change anything, sources said.

Justifying the comments, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, said, PM Modi has given a statement that Indian National Congress, East India Company was founded by a foreign national. Today people are using names like Indian Mujahideen and Indian People's Front. Something on face value could be different from something that is really true

BJP parliamentary party meeting

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday morning conducted a parliamentary party meeting to chalk out the strategy for the Monsoon Session of the Lok Sabha.

PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishanaw had attended the meet.

It convened to discuss crucial organizational matters with party MPs

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned on Monday amidst uproarious scenes with the Opposition demanding a statement by the prime minister on the violence in Manipur.

The first two days of the monsoon session last week saw a similar ruckus leading to nearly zero functioning of Parliament.

The Monsoon Session, which began on July 20, with a long list of legislative businesses on the agenda, has seen repeated adjournments in the face of Opposition protests, sloganeering, and ruckus by members of the fledgling grand Opposition alliance over its demand for a statement from PM Modi on the Manipur situation.ing

Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 12:30 PM IST
