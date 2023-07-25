PM Modi takes a jibe at opposition's INDIA alliance, says, ‘attempt to mislead people as…’1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 12:13 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi taunted the opposition alliance INDIA, saying invoking the country's name cannot deceive people.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday taunted the opposition alliance Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A), dropping names like East India Company and Popular Front of India to emphasise that people cannot be deceived merely by invoking the country's name.
BJP parliamentary party meeting
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday morning conducted a parliamentary party meeting to chalk out the strategy for the Monsoon Session of the Lok Sabha.
PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishanaw had attended the meet.
It convened to discuss crucial organizational matters with party MPs
Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned on Monday amidst uproarious scenes with the Opposition demanding a statement by the prime minister on the violence in Manipur.
The first two days of the monsoon session last week saw a similar ruckus leading to nearly zero functioning of Parliament.
The Monsoon Session, which began on July 20, with a long list of legislative businesses on the agenda, has seen repeated adjournments in the face of Opposition protests, sloganeering, and ruckus by members of the fledgling grand Opposition alliance over its demand for a statement from PM Modi on the Manipur situation.ing