Prime Minister Narendra Modi is replying to the no confidence motion nrought against his government in the Lok Sabha over the Manipur violence. During his speech, PM Modi hit out at the Opposition and said 'Opposition couldn't prepare for debate on no-confidence motion despite so much time in hand, even its sympathisers are disappointed'.

PM Modi recalled the no confidence motion brought against him in 2018 by the opposition and asked, ‘What kind of discussion have you done on this motion?’.

"I am seeing on social media ki Aapke darbari bhi bahut dukhi hai'. Fielding Vipaksh ne organise kari lekin chauke-chakke yahi se lage'...(Centuries being scored here (treasury benches) and no-balls being bowled from there (opposition benches))" PM Modi quipped at the Opposition.

Notably, the PM has not spoken about Manipur issue yet, much to the dismay of the onlookers within and without the parliament.

“At a time when there are plenty of opportunities, the opposition brought the no-confidence motion. When you'll bring no-confidence motion in 2028, country will be among top three economies globally, this is our belief" the PM added.

Replying to the no-confidence motion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Thursday that the opposition's move is auspicious for his government as he expressed confidence that the BJP and its allies will break old records to retain power at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

When the opposition brought the no-confidence motion in 2018, his government came to power for a second term with bigger mandate in 2019.

Modi attacked the opposition parties for not letting discussion take place on a number of bills related to the country's development, saying they have shown that 'dal' (party) is bigger than 'desh' (country) for them.

"You have betrayed people," he said.

Noting that people of the country have repeatedly shown their faith in his government, Modi expressed his thanks to them.