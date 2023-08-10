comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 10 2023 15:59:09
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 618.1 -0.75%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120 -0.12%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.55 -0.03%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 964.2 -0.86%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.4 -0.53%
Business News/ Politics / News/  PM takes dig at Opposition over no-confidence motion: 'Couldn't even prepare in 5 years...'
Back

PM takes dig at Opposition over no-confidence motion: 'Couldn't even prepare in 5 years...'

 1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 06:10 PM IST Edited By Sayantani Biswas

PM Narendra Modi recalled the no confidence motion brought against him in 2018 by the opposition and asked, ‘What kind of discussion have you done on this motion?’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday (ANI)Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is replying to the no confidence motion nrought against his government in the Lok Sabha over the Manipur violence. During his speech, PM Modi hit out at the Opposition and said 'Opposition couldn't prepare for debate on no-confidence motion despite so much time in hand, even its sympathisers are disappointed'. 

PM Modi recalled the no confidence motion brought against him in 2018 by the opposition and asked, ‘What kind of discussion have you done on this motion?’. 

"I am seeing on social media ki Aapke darbari bhi bahut dukhi hai'. Fielding Vipaksh ne organise kari lekin chauke-chakke yahi se lage'...(Centuries being scored here (treasury benches) and no-balls being bowled from there (opposition benches))" PM Modi quipped at the Opposition. 

Notably, the PM has not spoken about Manipur issue yet, much to the dismay of the onlookers within and without the parliament. 

“At a time when there are plenty of opportunities, the opposition brought the no-confidence motion. When you'll bring no-confidence motion in 2028, country will be among top three economies globally, this is our belief" the PM added. 

Replying to the no-confidence motion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Thursday that the opposition's move is auspicious for his government as he expressed confidence that the BJP and its allies will break old records to retain power at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

When the opposition brought the no-confidence motion in 2018, his government came to power for a second term with bigger mandate in 2019.

Modi attacked the opposition parties for not letting discussion take place on a number of bills related to the country's development, saying they have shown that 'dal' (party) is bigger than 'desh' (country) for them.

"You have betrayed people," he said.

Noting that people of the country have repeatedly shown their faith in his government, Modi expressed his thanks to them.

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 06:13 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout