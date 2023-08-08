As the no confidence motion debate against the government is about to begin in the Parliament on Tuesday, PM Modi in an apparent jibe at the opposition and Rahul Gandhi said ‘People who speak of social justice harmed it most with dynastic, appeasement, corrupt politics.’

The prime minister, who was speaking at BJP parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, also stated, ‘opposition alliance plagued by mutual distrust’

He reiterated his call for corruption, and dynastic and appeasement politics to quit India.

He described the opposition alliance as 'ghamandia' (marked by arrogance) and congratulated the party's Rajya Sabha members for the "semi-final" win in voting on the Delhi services bill.

Modi, sources said, noted that some opposition members had described the voting in Rajya Sabha as a semi-final before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as he exuded confidence about the BJP's prospects in the national elections.

PM Modi chairs BJP's Parliamentary Party meeting

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday chaired the BJP's Parliamentary Party meeting ahead of the no-confidence debate scheduled in the Lower House of Parliament today. BJP national president and party MP JP Nadda were among those who attended the meeting. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Mansukh Mandaviya including other ministers arrived for the meeting.

The Narendra Modi-led NDA Government will face a no-confidence motion in Parliament. The no-confidence motion was moved by the opposition parties of I.N.D.I.A bloc and accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whose parliamentary membership was restored on Monday will open the discussion on the no-confidence motion.

A time period of 12 hours has been fixed for the discussion.

YSRCP, Shiv Sena, JDU, BJD, BSP, BRS and LJP have been given a total of two hours, which has been divided according to the number of party's MPs in the House.

(With agency inputs)

