PM Modi takes dig at Rahul Gandhi ahead of no-confidence debate, says ‘who speaks of social justice harms it most…’1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 12:01 PM IST
PM Modi criticizes opposition, says they harmed social justice with dynastic, corrupt politics. No-confidence motion debate begins.
As the no confidence motion debate against the government is about to begin in the Parliament on Tuesday, PM Modi in an apparent jibe at the opposition and Rahul Gandhi said ‘People who speak of social justice harmed it most with dynastic, appeasement, corrupt politics.’