PM Modi takes ‘dull’ jibe at INDIA bloc ahead of Lok Sabha elections: 'Opposition believes that NDA govt will return'
PM Modi took a dig at Opposition INDIA bloc and said that they know about their ‘certain defeat’ and that's why some are shying away from fighting Lok Sabha elections 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday targeted the Opposition INDIA bloc and asked why several leaders of the opposition parties are shying away from the Lok Sabha elections 2024. While calling the Opposition alliance "dull," PM Modi said that they also know that the NDA government will return to power for the third time.