Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday targeted the Opposition INDIA bloc and asked why several leaders of the opposition parties are shying away from the Lok Sabha elections 2024. While calling the Opposition alliance "dull," PM Modi said that they also know that the NDA government will return to power for the third time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Just 3% of ED investigations related to people in politics, says PM Narendra Modi “It is not the elections, but the opposition camp that is dull because of their certain defeat. Even the Opposition believes that the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government will return to power, so several Opposition leaders are shying away from poll campaigns. Many people have started blaming EVMs (electronic voting machines) even before the polls have begun," PM Modi said in an interview with Hindustan’s editor-in-chief Shashi Shekhar.

While speaking on the enthusiasm among the people of India about the Lok Sabha elections 2024, PM Modi said that the streets of India are echoing with the chants of "Phir ek baar, Modi sarkar." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"If you wish to see the wave, you will have to go to the ground, be among the masses. You will see the enthusiasm among people for the third term of the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) government at the Centre. Our workers are already in the field. Now, even citizens have taken to the streets with “Phir ek baar, Modi sarkar" slogans," PM Modi said.

“When was the last time you saw something like this in the world, that even after 10 years of a government, the masses are engaged to re-elect them to power with the same enthusiasm and absolute fervor? The 2024 general elections are also going to be a subject of study for political experts," he added.

BJP model vs Congress model While drawing the full majority comparison, PM Modi said that the people could see the difference in the governance of the country when Congress had the full majority and when BJP had the full majority. He said that our report card is proof that the BJP fulfills its guarantees. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Most importantly, people have got the opportunity to compare the “BJP model" and the “Congress model" for the first time. The Congress ruled the country with a full majority for five decades. In comparison, the BJP has served with an absolute majority for only one decade. When they had full majority governments, all they did was strengthen their family. Today, when we have a majority government, our priority is to strengthen the country—villages, the poor, our farmers, and the middle-class society," PM Modi said.

“Today, not only the country, but the whole world is seeing the difference between the two. Our report card of 10 years is proof that the BJP fulfills its guarantees. Now, we are going to the masses with our vision of a developed India by 2047," the prime minister added.

