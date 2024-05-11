Active Stocks
Fri May 10 2024 15:59:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.35 0.22%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 433.20 1.88%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 818.35 -0.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,437.60 -0.74%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,046.85 1.62%
Business News/ Politics / News/  PM Modi throws unique challenge at Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik: ‘Name all district and their capitals without….’
BackBack

PM Modi throws unique challenge at Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik: ‘Name all district and their capitals without….’

Devesh Kumar

Odisha Assembly Election 2024: The sharp attacks comes after the failed alliance talks between ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the public meeting for the Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly Polls (BJP Media)Premium
Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the public meeting for the Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly Polls (BJP Media)

Ahead of the first phase of Assembly and Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a sharp dig at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday and threw a unique challenge at the leader. Addressing a rally at Odisha's Kandhamal, PM Modi asked Naveen Patnaik to name the districts of the states and their respective capitals without looking at a paper. 

"...I want to challenge 'Naveen Babu' as he has been the CM for such long, ask 'Naveen Babu' to name the districts of Odisha and their respective capitals without seeing on a paper. If the CM cannot name the districts of the state, will he know your pain?..." PM Modi said, addressing a public meeting in Odisha's Kandhamal

Four Lok Sabha constituencies and 28 Assembly constituencies are set to go to polls in Odisha on May 13. This will be the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and the first phase of the Odisha Assembly Elections 2024. In total, Odisha has 21 Lok Sabha seats and 147 Assembly seats. 

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who backed PM Modi-led NDA government on all significant issues, was the prime minister's target ahead of the first phase of the Odisha Assembly elections. The sharp attacks comes after the failed alliance talks between ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 

'BJD govt's expiry date is near'

Earlier, during an election rally in Odisha's Berhampur, PM Modi said that the BJD government's expiry date in Odisha is June 4. 

"The BJP will form a double-engine government here after elections. The expiry date of the BJD government is June 4, 2024," PM Modi said. "A person who lives, understands and takes pride in Odia culture and tradition can help resolve the problems of Odisha at a faster pace..." he added while sharpening up his attacks on Naveen Patnaik. 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 11 May 2024, 05:05 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue