PM Modi throws unique challenge at Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik: ‘Name all district and their capitals without….’
Odisha Assembly Election 2024: The sharp attacks comes after the failed alliance talks between ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Ahead of the first phase of Assembly and Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a sharp dig at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday and threw a unique challenge at the leader. Addressing a rally at Odisha's Kandhamal, PM Modi asked Naveen Patnaik to name the districts of the states and their respective capitals without looking at a paper.