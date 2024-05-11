Ahead of the first phase of Assembly and Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a sharp dig at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday and threw a unique challenge at the leader. Addressing a rally at Odisha's Kandhamal, PM Modi asked Naveen Patnaik to name the districts of the states and their respective capitals without looking at a paper.

"...I want to challenge 'Naveen Babu' as he has been the CM for such long, ask 'Naveen Babu' to name the districts of Odisha and their respective capitals without seeing on a paper. If the CM cannot name the districts of the state, will he know your pain?..." PM Modi said, addressing a public meeting in Odisha's Kandhamal.

Four Lok Sabha constituencies and 28 Assembly constituencies are set to go to polls in Odisha on May 13. This will be the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and the first phase of the Odisha Assembly Elections 2024. In total, Odisha has 21 Lok Sabha seats and 147 Assembly seats.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who backed PM Modi-led NDA government on all significant issues, was the prime minister's target ahead of the first phase of the Odisha Assembly elections. The sharp attacks comes after the failed alliance talks between ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

'BJD govt's expiry date is near'

Earlier, during an election rally in Odisha's Berhampur, PM Modi said that the BJD government's expiry date in Odisha is June 4.

"The BJP will form a double-engine government here after elections. The expiry date of the BJD government is June 4, 2024," PM Modi said. "A person who lives, understands and takes pride in Odia culture and tradition can help resolve the problems of Odisha at a faster pace..." he added while sharpening up his attacks on Naveen Patnaik.

