PM Modi takes stock of damage due to earthquake near Sikkim-Nepal border

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking stock of the damage due to the earthquake near the Sikkim-Nepal border and is speaking to the Chief Ministers of all four affected states, according to Government of India sources.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale occurred near the Sikkim-Nepal border, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The quake occurred at 8.49 pm at a depth of 10 km near the India-Bhutan border.

"PM Narendra Modi is taking stock of the damage due to the earthquake. He is speaking to chief ministers of all 4 affected states and has already spoken to the CMs of Bihar, Assam and Sikkim," the sources said.

Tremors were also felt in parts of Assam, Bihar and West Bengal.

No loss of human lives has been reported as of now.

Further details are awaited.

