PM Modi talks covid preparedness with CMs, says role of states is crucial

“Every state is fighting the battle against the challenging situation arising because of the covid-19 pandemic. The role of each and every state is very significant in the overall control of the spread of the disease. The average fatality rate in the country is among the lowest in the world and is continuously going down. The percentage of active cases is reducing, while the recovery rate is increasing," the PM added. “Containment, contact tracing, and surveillance are the most effective weapons in this battle. People have become aware and are ably assisting these efforts, as a result of which we have been successful in using home quarantine so effectively," the prime minister asserted.