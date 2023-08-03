PM Modi talks of cooperative federalism, but coercive federalism witnessed in country: Tharoor on Delhi ordinance bill4 min read 03 Aug 2023, 10:14 PM IST
Criticising Modi government over Delhi ordinance bill, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor Thursday alleged that "blatant subversion of the constitutional separation of powers" was taking place through the bill to replace the Delhi services ordinance, the PTI reported.