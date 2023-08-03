Criticising Modi government over Delhi ordinance bill, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor Thursday alleged that "blatant subversion of the constitutional separation of powers" was taking place through the bill to replace the Delhi services ordinance, the PTI reported.

The Member of Parliament for Thiruvananthapuram said while Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about cooperative federalism, the country was witnessing "coercive federalism".

Participating in the debate over the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha, the Congress MP said the proposed bill represents a "grave chapter in the history of the Indian republic, seeking to ratify an ordinance that in many ways is an assault on our democratic heritage and the spirit of federalism," reported PTI.

The senior Congress leader said when a motion of no-confidence was pending against the government. a bill with such a substantive policy change should not have been brought in the first place.

"The Bhagavad Gita of parliamentary practice and procedure -- MN Kaul and SL Shakdher (book) -- explicitly states that when the leave of the House to the moving of a motion of no-confidence is granted, no substantive motion on policy matters is to be brought before the House by the government till the motion of no-confidence is disposed of," PTI reported quoting Tharoor as saying.

"In 27 motions of no-confidence brought since independence to this House, no bills were debated and passed (during the period of no-confidence motion) before this government did so with two bills in 2018," the PTI report added.

"Therefore, such an improper introduction of a substantive policy change while the no-confidence motion is pending is against the democratic morality," the Congress MP said.

"What we have repeatedly seen under this government is a brazen effort being made to curtail the autonomy of our states. PM Modi talks about cooperative federalism but we are witnessing instead coercive federalism that seeks to centralise all power in the hands of the central government," PTI quoted Tharoor as saying.

The PTI report says Tharoor recalled in the Lok Sabha, almost four years ago, the government had "unceremoniously" passed a bill that sealed the fate of a state government practically overnight.

Referring to the Modi government's move to take away the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir and abrogating its special status, the Congress leader said the government had showed "rampant disregard" for the basic constitutional relationship of the people of J-K to the republic of India without consulting them or their elected representatives.

"This government is showcasing the same attitude…A breathtaking betrayal of our democratic political culture, an utter contempt for the people of the state and of the value of the political representation they give themselves through elections," the Thiruvananthapuram MP said.

"Four years later, we are back in the house with the government that is clearly bringing the same attitude to our national capital," Tharoor added.

Referring to the treasury benches, the Congress MP said they oppose everything that Nehru said and "stood for so why not on this one too".

"They also went on about alliance politics, but let me stress this is not about alliance politics but this is about principle," he asserted.

The democratic and federal republic of India today finds a grave shadow cast upon it, Tharoor said.

"The Union of States, so original and aspirational in its genesis, faces a crisis of the federal division of powers. In stark contrast to the government's claims of 'cooperative federalism', we routinely see the ruling party impinging upon the sovereign domain of the states, from vacillating on GST dues and MNREGA payments to states to bulldozing through laws on subjects from the State List. A blatant subversion of the constitutional separation of powers is taking place again today through this Bill," Tharoor alleged.

During debate in the Lok Sabha, Tharoor said the Supreme Court was loud, clear and unequivocal on the matter, asserting that the government seems determined to ignore the highest court of the land.

He went on to list "dangerous prongs" of the amendment, pointing out that it removes services from the legislative competence of the Delhi legislative assembly.

"In other words, it amends the Constitution without being a Constitutional Amendment Bill. It establishes the National Capital Civil Services Authority, which consists of the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary of Delhi, Principal Home Secretary of Delhi. The Authority in which the elected CM can be outvoted by the other two, will make recommendations to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) regarding transfers and postings of officials and disciplinary matters," Tharoor said.

"In fact, the other two can meet without the CM and take decisions without his participation. In other words, bureaucrats will henceforth exercise authority that voters have given to their elected public representatives," Tharoor argued.

If the BJP would have been in power in Delhi, would they have accepted this bill, he asked, and added that "it seems a case of where you stand depends on where you sit".