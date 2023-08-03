"The Union of States, so original and aspirational in its genesis, faces a crisis of the federal division of powers. In stark contrast to the government's claims of 'cooperative federalism', we routinely see the ruling party impinging upon the sovereign domain of the states, from vacillating on GST dues and MNREGA payments to states to bulldozing through laws on subjects from the State List. A blatant subversion of the constitutional separation of powers is taking place again today through this Bill," Tharoor alleged.