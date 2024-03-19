PM Modi slams Opposition over 'Shakti' remark: 'Insult to Hindu religion...'

PM Modi said “Hamare shastra sakshi hai ki vinash unka hota hai jo Shakti ko khatam karne ka vichar rakhte hai...[Our scriptures bear witness to the fact that destruction happens to those who think of destroying power].”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yet again criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi 'Shakti' remark' and said, "During their first rally in Mumbai, they made statements about destroying 'Shakti', about fighting against 'Shakti'...Their statement has been a sheer insult to the Hindu religion, Hindu faith." He was speaking in Salem, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said, "Hamare shastra sakshi hai ki vinash unka hota hai jo Shakti ko khatam karne ka vichar rakhte hai...[Our scriptures bear witness to the fact that destruction happens to those who think of destroying power]."

"The INDI alliance of the DMK [Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam] and the Congress does not insult any other religion. It does not utter a single word against any other religion. However, when it comes to the Hindu religion, they don't leave any chance to abuse and insult it," PM Modi said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

