PM Modi targets developed nation status by 2047
Modi urges nation to focus on innovation, root out graft, nepotism
NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to turn India into a developed nation in 25 years, by the centenary of India’s independence. Addressing the nation on its 76th Independence day, Modi also urged Indians to focus on innovation and help root out corruption and nepotism.