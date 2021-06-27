Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 AM on today. In a tweet yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "Tune in at 11 AM tomorrow. #MannKiBaat". The programme is broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan and also on the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and Newsonair mobile App."Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

Yesterday, Prime Minister shared an old Mann Ki Baat episode that contained many aspects of overcoming the drugs menace on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. In a tweet, Prime Minister wrote, "Let us reiterate our commitment to #ShareFactsOnDrugs and realise our vision of a Drugs Free India. Remember- addiction is neither cool nor a style statement. Sharing an old #MannKiBaat episode which contained many aspects of overcoming the drugs menace."

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" is heard in every household like casual discussions with elders while he also urged the party workers to listen to the programme with co-workers of their booths.

"I constantly receive many letters regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's popular Mann Ki Baat. Mann ki Baat is heard in every household as if a casual discussion is happening with the elders of the house. In this series, a very thoughtful letter was received from Anand Swarup ji of Banda," tweeted Nadda in Hindi.

"Anand Swaroop ji has given many commendable suggestions in his letter. I request all the workers of Bharatiya Janata Party to listen to Mann ki Baat every month along with all the mates of their booth and after that hold a booth meeting there. Then in the next month, listen to Mann ki Baat at any other worker's house and on," added the BJP national president.

*With inputs from agencies

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.