PM Modi to address people of Bengal on the occasion of Durga Puja: Vijayvargiya

After decades of its limited presence in the politically polarised state, BJP has emerged as the main rival to the ruling Trinamool Congress winning 18 of its 42 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general elections. With BJP's strength increasing manifold in the last few years in the state, where it has never been in power, its leaders have expressed confidence that the saffron party will end Banerjee's 10-year rule in the assembly polls.