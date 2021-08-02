PM Modi to address UN Security Council debate on maritime security

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a UN Security Council debate on maritime security which is one of the signature events that India is organising in August - the month the nation will be the president of the UN’s highest decision making body.

Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar is expected to travel to New York and chair two important debates, one on technology and peacekeeping, and another on UN Secretary General’s 13th strategic-level report on ISIS or Islamic State, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

During its presidency, India will focus on peacekeeping and counter-terrorism besides maritime security.

India is expected to launch a mobile tech platform ‘UNITE AWARE’ during its presidency for UN Peacekeepers, according to a news report. The platform will increase situational awareness and provides terrain-related information to peacekeepers.

New Delhi has contributed $1.64 million towards it and has been working with the UN's Department of Peacekeeping Operations for development of the platform. India is one of the largest contributors to UN Peacekeeping missions. Other issues that will dominate the agenda of the UNSC will be Syria, the renewal of UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL)'s mandate, Yemen, Palestine, Iraq when it comes to West Asia. Africa too will be a focus on attention with the renewal of the mandate of UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM), Mali, the situation in Ethiopia's Tigray. In the neighborhood, Myanmar is expected to come up for discussion.

India joined the UNSC as one of its 10 non permanent members in January 2021 for a period of two years. India has been the president of the body in June 1950, September 1967, December 1972, October 1977, February 1985, October 1991, December 1992, August 2011 and November 2012. The president decides the agenda for the month and coordinates important UNSC meetings.

