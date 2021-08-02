PM Modi to address UN Security Council debate on maritime security

New Delhi has contributed $1.64 million towards it and has been working with the UN's Department of Peacekeeping Operations for development of the platform. India is one of the largest contributors to UN Peacekeeping missions. Other issues that will dominate the agenda of the UNSC will be Syria, the renewal of UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL)'s mandate, Yemen, Palestine, Iraq when it comes to West Asia. Africa too will be a focus on attention with the renewal of the mandate of UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM), Mali, the situation in Ethiopia's Tigray. In the neighborhood, Myanmar is expected to come up for discussion.