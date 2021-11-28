Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a all-party meeting today to discuss the agenda for the upcoming winter session at the Parliament and other important businesses. The meeting is scheduled to start at 9.30 am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the chairman of the Upper House of Parliament, has also called a meeting of the Rajya Sabha floor leaders in the evening.

Notably, the winter session will commence tomorrow and conclude on December 23.

The BJP-led government has a heavy agenda for the winter session beginning November 29 with its legislative business including 26 new bills.

The government has hinted that the bill to repeal three farm laws will be taken up on priority. It bill was cleared by the union cabinet earlier this week. Apart from that the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 is also in government's agenda.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) parliamentary executive committee will also hold a meeting separately at Parliament Annexe on Sunday.

Lok Sabha Speaker to chair all-party meet tomorrow

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will chair a similar meeting tomorrow with an aim to ensure smooth proceedings during the winter sessions. The meeting is likely to be held along with that of the business advisory committee of Lok Sabha, sources close to news agency PTI said.

On November 26, almost all the opposition parties had boycotted the Constitution Day event organised by the Lok Sabha Secretariat in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Birla expressed "pain" over the opposition parties boycotting the event.

Interacting with the media after the event, Birla had said that he would sit with the opposition and the ruling side to build a consensus for smooth functioning of the House.

Sources in the Lok Sabha Secretariat said the Speaker will meet the floor leaders of parties on Monday when the Winter Session of Parliament begins.

(With inputs from agencies)

