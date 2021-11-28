PM Modi to chair all-party meet today ahead of Winter Session of Parliament

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The government has hinted that the bill to repeal three farm laws will be taken up on priority
Apart from that, Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 is also in government's agenda
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a all-party meeting today to discuss the agenda for the upcoming winter session at the Parliament and other important businesses. The meeting is scheduled to start at 9.30 am on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the chairman of the Upper House of Parliament, has also called a meeting of the Rajya Sabha floor leaders in the evening.
Notably, the winter session will commence tomorrow and conclude on December 23.
The BJP-led government has a heavy agenda for the winter session beginning November 29 with its legislative business including 26 new bills.
The government has hinted that the bill to repeal three farm laws will be taken up on priority. It bill was cleared by the union cabinet earlier this week. Apart from that the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 is also in government's agenda.
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) parliamentary executive committee will also hold a meeting separately at Parliament Annexe on Sunday.
Lok Sabha Speaker to chair all-party meet tomorrow
Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will chair a similar meeting tomorrow with an aim to ensure smooth proceedings during the winter sessions. The meeting is likely to be held along with that of the business advisory committee of Lok Sabha, sources close to news agency PTI said.