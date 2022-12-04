As Gujarat goes for the second and final round of polling on 5 December, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking ahead. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day national office bearers' meeting of BJP on Monday. The meeting will be presided over by the national president of the BJP, JP Nadda.

The preparations and strategies for the elections for the year 2023 are likely to be discussed in the meeting. The party is looking at various important elections next year with crucial states like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, etc.

The year is expected to start with elections to three assemblies of north-eastern states like Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya in February. Then in May, the southern state of Karnataka will go to polls which is important for the BJP as currently it is the only southern state under its rule.

Karnataka is also important because, in 2018, the BJP was outsmarted by the Congress-JDS coalition initially. The party eventually came to power with the support of defectors from other parties but has struggled with internal struggles within the party. BJP also changed its Chief Minister and currently, the not-so-powerful Basavaraj Bommai is managing the state.

Then in November- December of 2023, the real battle for the BJP will begin. The election of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh are very crucial as in 2018 they were seen as a dent in the image of the ‘new BJP’ led by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. The party lost all three states in 2018 and the loss in Chhattisgarh was beyond repair.

The party tried some politics with Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and achieved tremendous results. BJP successfully managed to come back to power in Madhya Pradesh with the help of rebellion by Jyotiraditya Scindia while the Congress government in Rajasthan is standing on a weak thread with senior leader Sachin Pilot also showing a rebellious attitude.

After delimitation, the new Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is also expected to go to the polls next year.