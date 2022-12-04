PM Modi to inaugurate two-day national office bearers meeting of BJP on 5 Dec1 min read . Updated: 04 Dec 2022, 07:55 PM IST
- The preparations and strategies for the elections for the year 2023 are likely to be discussed in the meeting
As Gujarat goes for the second and final round of polling on 5 December, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking ahead. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day national office bearers' meeting of BJP on Monday. The meeting will be presided over by the national president of the BJP, JP Nadda.