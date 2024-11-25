‘Those rejected 90 times by people do not allow…’: PM Modi takes jibe at INDIA bloc ahead of winter session | 5 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the INDIA bloc for repeatedly disrupting parliamentary proceedings, ahead of the beginning of the winter session of the Parliament on Monday.

Parliament's winter session will be focused on key issues like the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill. The session will conclude on December 20. Here are the details of Modi's media address ahead of the beginning of the winter session.

PM Modi ahead of Parliament winter session | Top points -"It is Winter Session, I hope the atmosphere will also be so. The country is getting ready to welcome 2025. This session is important in many ways. The most important is the 75 years of Constitution, it is an important opportunity. Tomorrow, during the session, everyone will celebrate the occasion," said PM Modi.

-Criticising the opposition parties for constantly creating disrupting during the parliamentary proceedings, PM Modi said, “A handful of people were rejected by thepublic trying to control Parliament by creating disorder. Those rejected 80-90 times by people do not allow discussion in Parliament, do not understand people's aspirations.”

-"There should be a healthy debate in the Parliament but, unfortunately, certain individuals are trying to control Parliament for their own political gains, resorting to disruptions and chaos," PTI quoted Modi.

-Regarding the BJP-led coalition's strong performance in the state assembly polls, Modi said, “State poll results have added to strength of popular mandate seen in Lok Sabha elections.”

His remarks have come days after the Mahayuti alliance registered a landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Earlier, the BJP registered a surprise third consecutive victory in the Haryana polls, trouncing the Congress, which was billed as a pre-poll favourite.