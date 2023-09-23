Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Varanasi on Saturday to commence the construction of an international cricket stadium in his electoral constituency. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised this visit, considering it a significant event in the history of Kashi, and shared the details of Modi's agenda for the trip.

“Tomorrow another golden chapter is going to be added to the journey of Baba Shri Vishwanath ji's holy city Kashi. Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji will lay the foundation stone of 'International Cricket Stadium' costing approximately ₹451 crores in Varanasi tomorrow", Adityanath had said in a post on X.

"Apart from this, Kashi MP will also inaugurate 16 newly constructed Atal Residential Schools at a cost of approximately ₹ 1,115 crore by participating in the closing and prize distribution ceremony of the Cultural Mahotsav 2023. Your hearty congratulations Prime Minister!" the UP CM said in a post on X.

At approximately 1:30 PM, Modi will inaugurate the construction of the stadium, which is projected to have a budget of ₹451 crore. This state-of-the-art sports facility, covering an expansive 30-acre area in Varanasi's Ganjari, is part of the vision to establish contemporary, world-class sports infrastructure.

The stadium's architectural design will draw inspiration from Lord Shiva. It will incorporate elements such as floodlights in the shape of tridents, roofing with crescent-shaped covers, seating arrangements resembling steps found in ghats, and metallic sheets on the facade shaped like Bilvipatra leaves.

The Uttar Pradesh government has disclosed that they allocated ₹121 crore for the land acquisition required for this project. The construction of the stadium, which will have a seating capacity for 30,000 spectators, will be funded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at a cost of ₹330 crore.

The ceremony is expected to be graced by renowned cricket figures like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, and other notable personalities. Additionally, key officials from the BCCI, including President Roger Binny, Vice President Rajiv Shukla, and Secretary Jay Shah, are anticipated to be in attendance.

The seating section for spectators within the stadium will be fashioned to replicate the distinctive steps seen at the ghats in Varanasi. Situated in the Rajatalab locality near the Ring Road, the stadium is expected to be finished and operational by December 2025.

(With inputs from agencies)

