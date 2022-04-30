Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi to meet 8 world leaders from 7 countries in three days in May

PM Modi to meet 8 world leaders from 7 countries in three days in May

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
1 min read . 01:56 PM IST Livemint

PM Modi has 25 hectic engagements in his three-day travel. He will hold meetings, bilateral as well as multilateral, with eight world leaders from seven countries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be going on his first visit abroad this year from May 2. As per the PTI news agency, PM Modi embarks on a three-day visit to Germany, Denmark, and France from May 2 amid the Ukraine crisis, which has united much of Europe against Russia.

The prime minister has 25 hectic engagements in his three-day travel. He will hold meetings, bilateral as well as multilateral, with eight world leaders from seven countries besides having an interaction with 50 global business leaders.

PM Modi will first travel to Germany, then visit Denmark, and will have a brief stopover in Paris on his return journey on May 4.

Prime Minister Modi will be spending one night each in Germany and Denmark.

Separately, PM Modi made a strong pitch for use of local languages in courts, contending that it will increase the confidence of common citizens in the judiciary system.

The prime minister also appealed to chief ministers to repeal outdated laws to make the delivery of justice easier.

"In 2015, we identified about 1,800 laws that had become irrelevant. Out of these, 1,450 such laws of the Centre were abolished. But, only 75 such laws have been abolished by the states," he said.