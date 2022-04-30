PM Modi to meet 8 world leaders from 7 countries in three days in May

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
PM Modi has 25 hectic engagements in his three-day travel. He will hold meetings, bilateral as well as multilateral, with eight world leaders from seven countries
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be going on his first visit abroad this year from May 2. As per the PTI news agency, PM Modi embarks on a three-day visit to Germany, Denmark, and France from May 2 amid the Ukraine crisis, which has united much of Europe against Russia.
The prime minister has 25 hectic engagements in his three-day travel. He will hold meetings, bilateral as well as multilateral, with eight world leaders from seven countries besides having an interaction with 50 global business leaders.
