PM Modi to share his thoughts in Mann Ki Baat program at 11 AM today

PM Modi to share his thoughts in Mann Ki Baat program at 11 AM today1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 10:22 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to communicate with citizens through Mann Ki Baat program on Akashvani at 11 am.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will express his thoughts and communicate with the citizens and people around the world through the Mann Ki Baat program at 11 am, which will be broadcasted on Akashvani.
According to All India Radio, the 103rd episode of the monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, will be aired today. The broadcast will cover the entire network of Akashvani and Doordarshan, ensuring a wide reach.
Additionally, the program will be live-streamed on the YouTube channels of Akashvani, DD News, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, making it accessible to audiences worldwide.
After the initial broadcast in Hindi, Akashvani will promptly air the programme in various regional languages.
Earlier on July 19, TMC MP Derek O'Brien on attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur situation, saying it is time for "Manipur ki Baat" instead of "Mann ki Baat", he said in a tweet, a day before the beginning of the Monsoon Session.
"PM Narendra Modi, please come to Parliament and speak in both Houses. Enough of Mann ki Baat. Time for Manipur ki Baat. Or will you stay away Mr PM and disrupt the full Monsoon Session," O'Brien, who is part of the delegation, said on Twitter.
The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio program was broadcasted on April 30.
The inaugural episode of Mann Ki Baat was aired on October 3, 2014, which happened to be a Friday. In recent years, the program has been regularly broadcast at 11 am on the last Sunday of each month. The most recent edition was aired on March 26.
According to a statement made in July 2021 in Rajya Sabha by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the primary objective of the program is to engage in a conversation with the citizens regarding matters concerning day-to-day governance.
