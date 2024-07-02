PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha today, a day after Rahul Gandhi’s Hinduism jibe at BJP

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to respond to Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Monday. In his speech on Monday, Gandhi launched a scathing attack on PM Modi and other leaders of the BJP for an ‘assault’ on the idea of India.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated07:56 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Monday, July 1, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Monday, July 1, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak in Lok Sabha during the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address on July 2, Tuesday, news agency PTI reported. PM Modi's speech will come a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's maiden speech as Leader of Opposition in the lower House of Parliament launching a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The ongoing Lok Sabha session, the first of the newly-elected house, that started on June 24 is expected to run till July 3. Before addressing the house, PM Modi will address the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) parliamentary party meeting at 9:30am. This will be PM Modi's his first address to the ruling alliance's Members of Parliament (MPs) after winning his third term as Prime Minister.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Session: ‘Rahul Gandhi should seek therapy’, says Kangana Ranaut

The Prime Minister is expected to respond to Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Monday. In his speech on Monday, Gandhi launched a scathing attack on PM Modi and other leaders of the BJP for an ‘assault’ on the idea of India. In his first speech as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi displayed posters of religious figures, including Lord Shiva, to target the ruling party.

Gandhi's remark triggered an uproar in Lok Sabha with the ruling party members, including PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, intervening and accusing the Raebareli MP of ‘abusing’ the Hindu society. Shah sought apology from Gandhi for his remarks.

Also Read | Watch: Lord Shiva’s image in hand, Rahul Gandhi’s Hinduism jibe at BJP in LS

The spar between the ruling and opposition leaders assumes significance as the BJP has lost the majority in the Lok Sabha for the first time in ten years and thus relies on its allies for being in power. 

While the BJP won 240 seats, its allies won 53, leading to the NDA comfortably crossing the halfway mark in the 543-member House. With over 230 members, the opposition has also a better strength in the house compared to last two terms of PM Modi-led government.

Rahul Gandhi also targeted the ruling BJP over NEET-UG controversy and Aginipath scheme for recruitment in defence forces.

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
HomePoliticsNewsPM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha today, a day after Rahul Gandhi’s Hinduism jibe at BJP

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

307.90
10:28 AM | 1 JUL 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

Tata Steel

174.10
10:27 AM | 1 JUL 2024
0.1 (0.06%)

Wipro

527.25
10:25 AM | 1 JUL 2024
12.35 (2.4%)

ICICI Bank

1,212.15
10:18 AM | 1 JUL 2024
12.35 (1.03%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

2,307.80
10:23 AM | 1 JUL 2024
208.25 (9.92%)

Mahanagar Gas

1,746.20
10:29 AM | 1 JUL 2024
149.45 (9.36%)

Chalet Hotels

873.20
09:59 AM | 1 JUL 2024
71 (8.85%)

Home First Finance Company India

1,126.65
09:59 AM | 1 JUL 2024
90.85 (8.77%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,272.000.00
    Chennai
    73,703.000.00
    Delhi
    72,984.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,200.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Politics

    More From Popular in Politics
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue