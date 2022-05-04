Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Politics / News /  PM Modi to virtually attend BJP's Jaipur meeting on May 20 and 21

PM Modi to virtually attend BJP's Jaipur meeting on May 20 and 21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
1 min read . 10:21 AM IST Livemint

The BJP ministers and party workers will discuss strategy, necessary organisational changes, and preparations for the upcoming assembly polls in various states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be at a high-level meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s office-bearers from across the country in Jaipur Rajasthan on May 20 and 21.

During the meeting, the BJP ministers and party workers will discuss strategy, necessary organizational changes, and preparations for the upcoming assembly polls in various states.

The meetings will be presided over by BJP's national president JP Nadda. Party's state presidents, state in-charges, co-incharges, and general secretaries from across the country will attend the meetings.

The meeting of all the state office bearers will be held on May 20, whereas, the meeting of general secretaries will be held on May 21.

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Karnataka are scheduled to go to assembly polls within a year.

The saffron party has already kick-started its preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and assembly polls in various states.