PM Modi to virtually attend BJP's Jaipur meeting on May 20 and 21

The meetings will be presided over by BJP's national president JP Nadda. Party's state presidents, state in-charges, co-incharges, and general secretaries from across the country will attend the meetings.
The meeting of all the state office bearers will be held on May 20, whereas, the meeting of general secretaries will be held on May 21.
Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Karnataka are scheduled to go to assembly polls within a year.