PM Modi to visit Indonesia today: What’s on the agenda for the 24-hour trip?2 min read 06 Sep 2023, 08:52 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Indonesia for high-level summits and discuss economic cooperation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant diplomatic visit to Indonesia this Wednesday evening. The visit, a tight 24-hour trip, culminates in his return to New Delhi on September 7 evening. The excursion to Jakarta is at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo and it comes as a precursor to India's hosting of the G20 Summit on September 9-10.