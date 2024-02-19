Amid sexual assault allegations by several women against TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his aides in Sandeshkhali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit West Bengal's village, said leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Preparations for PM Modi's visit to Sandeshkhali are currently in the primitive stage as the dates of the visit are yet to be finalised, the BJP leader told India Today TV in an interview.

On Monday, Suvendu Adhikari received permission from the Calcutta High Court to visit trouble-torn Sandehkhali in North 24 Parganas district. He is likely to visit the gram panchayat under Sandeshkhali Block-II on Tuesday, as per the directions of Justice Kaushik Chanda. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The court also stayed the promulgation of Section 144 of the CrPC in the area by the Basirhat subdivisional officer. Under Section 144, an assembly of more than five people is not allowed in the area.

Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP in 2020, after ending his ties with Mamata Banerjee's TMC. Suvendu Adhikari had permission to visit Sandeshkhali on February 12 also but the visit was not held because of Section 144. He will also meet the family members of the arrested BJP leaders in the area, Adhikari told ANI.

Lashing out at the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the BJP leader said that whatever is happening in Sandeshkhali is the result of Banerjee's fear of losing Lok Sabha elections. He also alleged that Shahajahan Sheikh was not arrested because the TMC “needs goons during elections and they have given him protection." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several women in Sandeskhali have come forward and accused the local TMC leader and his men of land extortion and sexual assault of people. Sheikh has been absconding after Enforcement Directorate officials attempted to carry out searches at his residence. At that time, the ED officials had to recall the raid after they were attacked by an angry mob in Sandeshkhali.

Meanwhile, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has blamed the BJP for scripting an incident in the area along with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the media.

"An incident has happened (in Sandeshkhali). It was made to happen. First, they (BJP) sent the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and then ED's friend, the BJP entered Sandeshkhali along with some media which started creating hullabaloo," Banerjee said on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She also claimed that not even a single woman in Sandeshkhali has lodged any FIR and it is the BJP who is trying to create disturbance in West Bengal.

