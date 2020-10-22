Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate Durga Puja with the people of West Bengal today. He tweeted in Bangla to declare that he would virtually join the Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata on Thursday. Modi followed it by repeating the same tweet in English.

"Durga Puja is an auspicious occasion, which celebrates the victory of good over evil. We pray to Maa Durga to bless us with strength, happiness and good health," PM Modi tweeted.

"Sisters and brothers of West Bengal, Tomorrow, on the auspicious day of Maa Durga Pujo’s Mahashashti, I would join the Divine celebrations via video conferencing and shall also be extending my greetings to everyone. Do join the programme live," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Ahead of the festival season, PM Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday at 6 pm, where he cautioned the people that until there is a vaccine for covid-19, the guard against the disease shouldn’t be lowered.Greeting the nation on the coming festivals, Modi said that festivals are a time of joy, but carelessness can undo the improvements on the corona front. Modi reiterated the need for social distancing, hand washing and wearing masks.“This is not the time to assume that corona is gone, or that there is no danger from corona now. In recent times, we have all seen many pictures, videos in which it is clear that many people have now stopped taking precautions," Modi said.

“If you are careless, not wearing a mask, then you are putting yourself, your family, your children, the elderly in as much trouble." Modi said.

The West Bengal BJP, as part of its strategy to connect with the masses during the festive season, has made arrangements to live-stream Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the people of the state.

Modi's virtual address on 'Maha Sasthi' -- which marks the beginning of the five-day festival -- will be streamed live at Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) in Salt Lake as well as 10 other puja pandals across the state.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's address will be streamed live at EZCC as well as 10 other puja pandals across the state. The names of the ten pandals are yet to be finalized," PTI quoted BJP state vice-president Partap Banerjee.

Various cultural programmes, including gigs by folk artistes, have been lined up at EZCC next week. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's wife Dona, a reputed Odissi danseuse, and her troupe will be performing at the inauguration ceremony, Banerjee said.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in West Bengal in April-May next year. Both the TMC and the BJP are going all out to woo people and strengthen their vote banks.The West Bengal assembly has 294 seats.

In last year’s Lok Sabha polls in the state, the BJP had won 18 of the state’s 42 seats against the Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) 22. With this, BJP has emerged as the main challenger to chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s TMC in West Bengal.

