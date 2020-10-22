Ahead of the festival season, PM Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday at 6 pm, where he cautioned the people that until there is a vaccine for covid-19, the guard against the disease shouldn’t be lowered.Greeting the nation on the coming festivals, Modi said that festivals are a time of joy, but carelessness can undo the improvements on the corona front. Modi reiterated the need for social distancing, hand washing and wearing masks.“This is not the time to assume that corona is gone, or that there is no danger from corona now. In recent times, we have all seen many pictures, videos in which it is clear that many people have now stopped taking precautions," Modi said.