PM Modi proposes 11 ambitious resolutions for India’s future in Parliament. Full details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday proposed 11 'sankalps' – resolutions before Parliament for India future.

Modi responded to aConstitution debate in Lok Sabhaafter a heated exchanges between the opposition and treasury benches for the last two days, and launched a scathing attack on the Congress party and Gandhi family.

In a speech that lasted about two hours, the prime minister launched a scathing attack on Nehru- Gandhi family, alleging that the Congress leaders from Jawaharlal Nehru to Rajiv Gandhi left no stone unturned in hurting the Constitution.

“The Constitution was torn apart when it was completing 25 years; the Emergency was imposed (in 1975), all constitutional rights were snatched and the country was turned into a jail,” Modi said in the Lok Sabha while replying to a two-day debate on the 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution” Modi added.

Discussion on the Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India was held in Lok Sabha from Friday.

Discussion in Rajya Sabha on December 16,17 Lawmakers from the government and opposition sides spoke during the debate on Constitution in Lok Sabha that began on Friday. Prime Minister Modi was the last speaker in the Lok Sabha leg of the discussions.

A similar debate will be held in Rajya Sabha on December 16 and 17 against the backdrop of a bitter political face-off that marred the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, with INDIA bloc moving a motion seeking the removal of Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Here is the list of sankalps or resolutions shared by PM Modi:

Be it government or citizens, all must fulfil responsibilities. Sabka saath, sabka vikas. Zero tolerance towards corruption. Laws of nation - we should be proud of them and follow them. Freedom from colonial hangover, pride in India’s culture and heritage Freedom from dynasties in politics. Samvidhan ka Samman – Honouring the constitution. Constitution should not be made weapon of political opportunism. In the Spirit of constitution, don’t take away reservations of those who need them. No reservations on basis of religion. Women-led development. India should become a global pioneer in this. Rajya rashtra ka vikas se rashtra ka vikas. Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat “By following all these principles, our dream of Viksit Bharat for 2047 will come true,” Modi concluded

