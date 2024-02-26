PM Modi unveils ₹41,000 crore worth of railway projects, says ‘New India’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and dedicated over 2,000 railway projects worth ₹41,000 crore, showcasing the work ethos of ‘New India’.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated, laid the foundation stone for, and dedicated over 2,000 railway infrastructure projects valued at approximately ₹41,000 crore to the nation.
He further added, “I have also inaugurated the Gomti Nagar railways station in Uttar Pradesh. Today, the foundation stone for constructing 1500 Road Over Bridges/Road Under Bridges over Indian Railways have also been done."
He further added, “Today, the foundation stone of more than 2,000 projects related to railways has been laid and inaugurated. The third term of this government is going to start from June but the scale and speed with which work has been started is surprising everyone."
PM Modi said that today's program is a symbol of the new work culture of India. “Whatever India does today, it does with unprecedented speed, today's India has stopped dreaming of small things, we dream big and work day and night to fulfil them, this is the resolve of this developed India," the PM added.
(With inputs from ANI)
