PM Modi unveils ₹41,000 crore worth of railway projects, says ‘New India’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated, laid the foundation stone for, and dedicated over 2,000 railway infrastructure projects valued at approximately ₹41,000 crore to the nation.

PM Modi initiates the groundbreaking for the renovation of 554 railway stations through the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and the construction of 1500 Road Over Bridges/Road Under Bridges across Indian Railways via video conferencing.

Additionally, PM Modi officially opens the Gomti Nagar station in Uttar Pradesh.

During his address at the event, Modi hailed it as a testament to the work ethos of 'New India'. PM Modi said, “The youth will be the top beneficiaries of these projects. It will provide them with new employment opportunities. 'Viksit Bharat' is the Bharat of young aspirations. I want to tell the youth that your aspirations are my resolve! Your dreams and hard work combined with my resolve is the guarantee of 'Viksit Bharat'."

He further added, “Yesterday from Rajkot, I inaugurated 5 AIIMS and several other medical institutions. Today, the foundation stone for the re-development of 554 Railway stations in over 300 districts in 27 states has been done."