PM Modi inaugurates development initiatives in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled several projects worth ₹5,000 crore in Rajasthan, a state gearing up for elections and emphasized that these projects would contribute to the state's continued development.

As reported by PTI, during an event in the region, Modi initiated various development ventures across sectors such as transportation, healthcare, and education, in addition to laying the foundation stone for some of them.

"The projects started today will lead to further development. Together we have to make Rajasthan a developed and prosperous state," he said speaking at the function.

Meanwhile, PM Modi took a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said, "People say 'lal diary' contains every black act of corruption by Congress."

Modi's remarks come as Sanjay Singh's apprehension becomes the second significant arrest in the case, following the earlier detention of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a search at Sanjay Singh's residence on Wednesday morning in connection with the revoked liquor excise policy in the national capital.

He said till 2014, only 600 km railway line was electrified in Rajasthan while in the last nine years, more than 3,700 km of railway track has been electrified.

The Prime Minister inaugurated several projects, including a 350-bed trauma center and a critical care hospital block at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Jodhpur.

He also launched seven critical care blocks as part of the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) to be established throughout Rajasthan. The development of the AIIMS center is budgeted at over ₹350 crore.

This facility aims to adopt a comprehensive approach to handling trauma and emergency cases, offering multidisciplinary care to patients. Simultaneously, the critical care blocks situated throughout Rajasthan will enhance the critical care infrastructure at the district level.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur campus, a cutting-edge facility constructed at a cost exceeding ₹1,135 crore.

To enhance the infrastructure at the Central University of Rajasthan, the Prime Minister inaugurated a 'central instrumentation laboratory,' staff accommodations, and a building for 'yoga & sports sciences.' Additionally, he initiated the construction of the Central Library, a 600-capacity hostel, and a dining facility for students at the Central University of Rajasthan, ANI reported.

The Prime Minister initiated the construction of several road development projects with a total budget of approximately ₹1,475 crore. One noteworthy project is the Jodhpur Ring Road, which is expected to alleviate traffic congestion and decrease vehicle emissions within the city.

It's worth mentioning that Rajasthan is set to hold elections later this year, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has the objective of displacing the Congress government in the state.

(With inputs from agencies)

