PM Modi urges Indian diaspora to showcase Brand India globally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the Indian diaspora to use made in India products to popularize Brand India in the countries they live in to, in turn, boost the government’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat" programme.

Addressing the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas–celebrated on 9 January every year to mark the return of Mahatma Gandhi to India from South Africa in 1915–Modi also invited non-resident Indians (NRIs) and people of Indian origin settled abroad to invest in India through the new production-linked investment opportunities outlined by the government in recent months.

Recalling the role Indian IT professionals had played in finding a solution to the Y2K problem at the turn of the century, Modi said India’s pharmaceutical industry was similarly cementing its credentials while providing solutions at the time of the covid-19 pandemic. “In this time of the pandemic, India has once again shown what our capabilities are," the PM said adding: "The world today is not only waiting for India’s vaccines, it is also watching how India will undertake the world’s largest vaccination programme."

Noting that the world was closely following the progress of two made in India vaccines to combat covid-19 infections, Modi said the work done by India’s pharmaceutical industry showed “that whenever India becomes accomplished in a sector it has benefited the world."

Lauding overseas Indians and people of India origin for becoming repositories of trust towards India, Modi urged the Indian diaspora to play a part in popularizing made in India products.

People of Indian origin and Indians had never forced or imposed on anything on anyone, the PM said adding that “India’s culture if it has become popular, it is not through books or magazines but through your lifestyle, values, and behaviour." “Today if the world reposes so much trust in India, the role you have played so far has a major contribution in this," he said.

“You have created a curiosity for India in the world, created an interest…When you use more and more made in India products people around you will become confident about it. Will you not feel proud when you see people around you using made in India goods? It can be anything from textiles to therapy," Modi said. This will not only increase India’s export volumes but also showcase India’s diversity, he said. “You will be the medium for taking affordable and quality solutions to the world," the PM added.

Referring to the reforms introduced by the government in recent months, which he said spanned from the education to enterprise spectrum, Modi said that investment opportunities for the Indian diaspora had increased after the changes brought in–especially in the production linked incentives scheme.

The production linked incentive scheme was one of the measures announced by the Modi government to boost manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India plan rolled out in phases starting May last year. The stimulus package aimed at kickstarting Indian businesses after many weeks of lockdown in April-May to stem the pandemic totaled ₹24.3 trillion.

According to the government, the road to self-reliance entails a quantum jump in the economy, infrastructure that will define India, efficient technology-driven systems, vibrant demography that will power growth and extensive leveraging of the demand and supply chain.

