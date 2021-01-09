PM Modi urges Indian diaspora to showcase Brand India globally

“You have created a curiosity for India in the world, created an interest…When you use more and more made in India products people around you will become confident about it. Will you not feel proud when you see people around you using made in India goods? It can be anything from textiles to therapy," Modi said. This will not only increase India’s export volumes but also showcase India’s diversity, he said. “You will be the medium for taking affordable and quality solutions to the world," the PM added.